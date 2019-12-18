Death sentence to Musharraf: Pakistan army unhappy over court verdict

By Nasir Aijaz

AsiaN Representative

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday said that it was in “a lot of pain and anguish” over the sentencing to death of former military leader General (R) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

“An ex-army chief, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defence of the country can surely never be a traitor,” the military’s public relations wing ‘Inter-Services Public Relations’ said in a statement.

It said that the due legal process seemed to have been ignored including the constitution of a special court, denial of fundamental right of self-defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste.

“The armed forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with the Constitution in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” read the statement.

The reaction from the military spokesperson comes after a special court handed the death punishment to the former military leader for abrogating the constitution and imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.