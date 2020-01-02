Gulf countries welcome 2020 with extravagance and color

By Habib Toumi

Dubai: Gulf countries welcomed the New Year with extravagant light and firework displays and spectacular shows that lit up the skies and brought joy to millions of locals and expatriates.

In the United Arab Emirates, 28 locations around the famed city of Dubai came alive with fireworks and light shows.

The epicenter of the revelry was the world’s tallest building — Burj Khalifa. Dubai pulled off a phenomenal New Year party, but other emirates of the UAE had their own share that were no less impressive.

Other firework displays and shows were organized in the capital Abu Dhabi as well as in Sharjah.

In Bahrain, the capital Manama celebrated the beginning of 2020 with a stunning firework display and entertainment activities that included a live performance by a ballet dancer, a musical aerial by dancers and acrobats and a live DJ and drumming.

In Kuwait, people were invited to “an unforgettable start to 2020 next to the musical fountain.”

In other Gulf countries, families and friends welcomed the New Year by gathering for sumptuous feasts in the comfort of their homes or in fancy restaurants.