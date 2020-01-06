Uzbeki news site pays tribute to AJA leader

By vodiymedia.uz

Tashkent: Today, January 4, South Korea-based journalist, founder and leader of the Asian Journalists Association, Lee Sang-ki, turns 62.

Lee Sang-ki, a 1986 graduate of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, studied Western history at the Seoul National University. He worked in The Hankyoreh newspaper, and became president of the Korean Journalists Association. He was also active on the Korean Press Ethics Committee.

In 2004, Lee Sang-Ki became the President of Asia Journalists Association of Journalists that unites journalists in Asia. The association has been publishing The AsiaN online and the Magazine N.

Today, dozens of the most prominent international journalists and analysts lay out, carry out and make known the press strategies of the Asian Journalists Association.

Uzbekistan was prominently featured in the Magazine N January 2019 edition with a focus on the country’s leader, reforms and modernization.

It was authored by Lee Sang-Ki who has frequently published analytical articles on socio-political and economic issues.

The Uzbek press and vodiymedia.uz congratulate Lee Sang-Ki on his birth and extend their best wishes.