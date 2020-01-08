173 people confirmed dead in Ukraine plane crash

Kiev: Ukraine’s foreign ministry has confirmed that 173 people have died in the plane crash near Tehran.

The ministry tweeted that 82 of the victims were from Iran, 63 from Canada, 11 from Ukraine, 10 from Sweden, four from Afghanistan, three from Germany and three from the United Kingdom. The Ukrainian victims were two passengers and nine crew members.

“We express our condolences. The Ukrainian authorities continue to investigate,” the ministry posted on its Twitter account.

Ukrainian Boeing 737 of Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after departure from Tehran airport.