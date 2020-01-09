Pre-war casualties: Ukraine plane passengers, crew killed in crash near Tehran

By Alireza Bahrami

Photos by Pooneh Torabi

Tehran: On Wednesday morning, a Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) Boeing crashed near Tehran, killing all passengers and the flight crew.

Reports indicate that the plane, crashed just six minutes after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport for the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

This is the third time a Boeing plane crashes just minutes into the flight over the past year.

Two Boeing 4MXs crashed less than six months ago with more than 300 passengers and their crew aboard. There were no survivors.

In the wake of the crash of the plane near Tehran, it was initially thought that the US military had attacked Iran. After a while, it became clear that the crash was due to a technical failure.

However, this was perhaps a warning that in the event of war, we would see more of these scenes