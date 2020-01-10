Culture minister glad to see more Indonesian content on Netflix

Jakarta: Indonesia’s Minister of Education and Culture, Nadiem Makarim, said he is a fan of the online streaming platform, Netflix, as there is more Indonesian content in the list of entertainment choices.

“I am a fan of Netflix. I am glad to see there is more and more Indonesian content on Netflix,” he said during a press conference on the partnership between the Ministry of Education and Culture with Netflix in Jakarta.

Both parties are partnering with the aim of developing the capabilities of Indonesian filmmakers through training programs to Hollywood, workshops and short film competitions, national news agency Antara reported.

Netflix’s global distribution can serve as a means to showcase Indonesian films and culture on the world stage. Makarim said film is one of the means of cultural diplomacy.

“If we want to show our abilities, showcase the beauty of culture, and the greatness of our talent, there is no way faster than through film,” he said.

Some Indonesian films that can be watched on Netflix include “Aruna and her palate”, “Before the Devil Picks Up”, “What’s With Love?”, “Check the Shop Next Door” and “The Raid”.

According to Antara, aside from distribution, Netflix has also worked with director, Timo Tjahjanto, to produce the first Indonesian Netflix Original, “The Night Comes for Us”.

Managing Director of Netflix Asia Pacific, Kuek Yu-Chuang, said that “The Night Comes for Us” is also one of the first Asian Netflix Original content pieces.

“We wanted to continue to support Indonesian content to go global,” Yu-Chuang said.

He also hoped that Netflix’s partnership with the Ministry in training scriptwriters would lead to the storytelling of Indonesian films that can attract viewers.