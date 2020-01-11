Work on Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Park launched

Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are reinforcing their relations by building a park and a high school that would symbolize their increasing their friendship.

The agreement on the construction was reached following talks between President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the margins of the Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS) in Kyrgyzstan’s Cholpon-Ata town in 2018, and in Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku in 2019, Kyrgyzstan news agency Kabar reported.

The Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Friendship Park is being built in the southern part of the capital Bishkek and Jeenbekov today laid the capsule for the construction.

The 5.5-hectare park includes fountains, artificial swimming pools, an outdoor amphitheater, playgrounds for children and others, the press service of Bishkek Mayor’s Office reported.

It will be opened within the official visit of Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan in 2020.

Azerbaijani intends to build a high school in the Kok-Dzhar housing estate in Bishkek.

Jeenbekov said the projects within the framework of previously reached agreements are evidence of high level of friendship and cooperation between the countries, the Kyrgyz President’s press service reported.

He thanked Azerbaijan and President Aliyev for the assistance in the construction of the park and expressed confidence that it would become a symbol of true friendship between the two nations.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hidayat Orujov read out a message from President Aliyev who stressed that the park was a symbol of the close relations between the countries and reflected the will of the two peoples who share common historical and ethnic roots, spiritual values and traditions.