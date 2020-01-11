Tunisia’s parliament rejects proposed government

Tunis: Tunisia’s lawmakers on Friday evening rejected by a great majority the Tunisian government.

Following a marathon session, 134 lawmakers voted against the proposed cabinet while 72 supported it. Three MPs abstained.

Islamist party Al Nahda won the parliamentary elections on October 6 last year, carrying 54 of the 217 seats.

Al Nahda, tasked by President Kais Saied to form the government, sought to create alliances with other parties to secure the number, but failed to garner the 107 votes needed.