Deliveries of Pakistan-assembled Hyundai Porter commence

The AsiaN Bureau,

Pakistan

Karachi: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited has commenced the deliveries of its locally assembled Hyundai Porter H-100 Pickup, after the bookings were announced open on 3rd December 2019.

The first locally assembled vehicle was delivered to its customer at a special event held at a local dealership on January 13, 2020. The customer was given a ceremonial Hyundai Key by Mr. Tatsuya Sato, COO-HNMPL, Mr. Masuda Junya, EVP Marketing & Sales & Mr. Ibad Jamal GM Marketing & Sales.

Senior officials from Hyundai Motor Company Korea & Hyundai Nishat Motor were present at the occasion.

This marks the beginning of a new era in Pakistan’s automobile industry by delivering world class Hyundai Vehicles to its customers and providing the same Brand experience of, ‘Connecting people with Quality Time’.

The Hyundai Porter H-100 is a famed product in the Hyundai brand portfolio. Its previous model known as Hyundai Shehzore has always been high in demand in its segment. It is a three-seater Light Commercial Vehicle with a 1-Ton payload capacity. The pick-up is powered by the upgraded powerful New 2.6L Diesel Euro-II engine along with a 5 Speed manual transmission. It provides exemplary utility to commercial loading needs in its class and is a trusted business partner for commercial loaders and corporates usage.