World’s tallest building in Dubai lights up in support for Wuhan, Chinese communities

Dubai: Burj Khalifa, the world tallest building at 828 meters, and other iconic landmarks across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were lit up in the colors of the Chinese national flag in solidarity with the Beijing over the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The initiative is part of the strong solidarity shown by the UAE that emanates from its humanistic approach and its readiness to provide all forms of support to the friendly government and people of China, the official news agency said.

The UAE is also keen on cooperating with the international community to triumph over the outbreak, it added.

The UAE expressed confidence that China will be able to contain and control the spread of new coronavirus.

The outbreak was first reported in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan and the disease has spread, infecting thousands of people and killing more than 420.