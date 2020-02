The Soul of Quince

By: Pooneh Nedai

Editor in chief of Shokaran magazine- Iran

What is the fate of quince tree

From earth’s core to heaven?

From bits of this land to world’s atmosphere?

To be beautiful,

Fruits watch sunlight, wind and rain

What is the fate of beauty?

Earth’s music is still saved

In the ears of quince tree.

I attach ears to this beauty

The scent of quince in my sense of smell

The velvet of its body in my hands…

Oh, SOUL of tree!

I visited you for some seconds.