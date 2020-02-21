Policy makers and Nature

By: Pooneh Nedai

Editor in chief

Shokaran magazine/IRAN

Tehran: I am thinking why new virus and disease affect human life these days.

We have faced increasing fear of Corona virus in recent days. While humans try to control earth and sky, building industries and making an artificial world, nature shouts at them in various ways.

Of course, I am not a scientist to comment on the Corona virus, but as a sensitive human, I am thinking of why people changed the direction of nature without thinking of the consequences.

Using plastic and making considerable garbage are some of the small facts of which we are aware. There are numerous changes in nature made by science innovators under the control of policy makers, but people may not be aware of them. Policy makers affect human life in a large scale through their visible and invisible decisions.

We are not aware of our own behavior toward nature. We are consumers of those decisions made by other people. Now we have to suffer the consequences of wild movements together.

I believe Corona virus is a serious alarm for humans to stop and think about their right. What is the real human right in this context? Is there anybody who can define this luxury phrase in a new era?!

I did not forget a stay in the Baekdamsa temple several years ago in Korea.

They did not use soap. For the sake of nature.

Using soap inside the city is different from using it in nature.

Is anyone prepared to think again about what humans have done to nature?