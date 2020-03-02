Drama in Malaysia: Muhyiddin appointed eighth Prime Minister, but Mahathir says MPs behind him

Kuala Lumpur: Hours after Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah appointed Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s eighth prime minister, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he has the support of 114 members of parliament for him to lead the government.

The day of high-intensity drama in Malaysia started with a statement from the palace that “His Majesty has appointed YB Tan Sri Mahiaddin Bin Md Yasin (Muhyiddin) as Prime Minister in line with article 40(2)(a) and article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.”

“After obtaining representations of all political leaders who head their respective parties, as well as of the independent MPs, His Majesty’s view is that the MP who is likely to secure the majority support of the members of the Dewan Rakyat is YB Tan Sri Mahiaddin Bin Md Yasin (Muhyiddin), the MP for Pagoh (P143).”

The palace said it had received the list of candidates for the PM’s post from heads of political parties which have members in the Dewan Rakyat and independent MPs.

The statement added that the swearing-in ceremony of Muhyiddin as Prime Minister would be held on Sunday morning, Bernama news agency said.

“His Majesty decrees that the appointment process of the Prime Minister cannot be delayed because the country needs a government for the sake of the people’s wellbeing and our beloved nation,” the statement read.

However, later in the day, Dr Mahathir said he should be the prime minister, a post he held until this week when he announced his resignation.

He said he prepared a letter for the king that explains the situation, explaining that 114 lawmakers supported him as the eighth prime minister in the form of statutory declarations and official letters from party chiefs, which he will present to the king.

“I hope His Majesty will accept my letter of explanation,” he said in a statement in the evening.

According to Bernama, the 114 MPs are from Bersatu, PKR, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), DAP, Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) and also Independent MPs.

In the statement, Dr Mahathir, who is Langkawi MP, also said that he and five other Bersatu MPs are not supporting Muhyiddin Yassin as the eighth Prime Minister.

“This means the total support presented by Tan Sri Muhyiddin to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was inaccurate,” he said.

Muhyiddin, 72, has vast experience in government’s administration. He held the post of deputy prime minister from 2009 to 2015.

He also served as Minister of Education, Minister of Youth and Sports, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry and Minister of International Trade and Industry. His last post was Minister of Home Affairs.