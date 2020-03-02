Two more coronavirus cases detected in Pakistan

By Nasir Aijjaz

The AsiaN Representative

Islamabad/Karachi: Two more cases of the coronavirus have emerged in Pakistan, confirmed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza on Saturday.

“We have received reports of two more positive cases of coronavirus, one has been reported in Sindh province, and the other in federal areas,” Zafar Mirza, said during a press conference in Islamabad.

In Karachi, the provincial capital, Sindh Health Department confirmed in a special meeting convened by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah that a patient, 65 years of age, who had returned from Iran, had been diagnosed with the infection in Karachi at 05:00pm on Saturday.

The patient and those who came into contact with him have also been quarantined, confirmed the provincial health department.

Chief Minister was told that latest patient arrived in Pakistan from Iran on February 20. The man’s family has been quarantined in their home.

About 1419 pilgrims had gone to Iran from Sindh province, of which 932 are still there.

The Pakistan government had opened the border with Iran on Friday after keeping it closed for five days. The reason behind reopening the border was that about 7000 to 8000 Pakistani pilgrims had gathered at Taftan land border in Balochistan province, and were trying to cross over through other routes.

The provincial government of Sindh had immediately contacted to Balochistan government to keep the pilgrims under quarantine before allowing them to travel to Sindh. However, several pilgrims including the persons detected positive, has flown in from Iran.

The Sindh provincial government has setup isolation wards in hospitals and issued advisory to those coming from Iran not to allow their children to the schools at least for 14 days from date of their arrival.

The provincial government has also ordered procurement of over one million face masks besides test kits for diagnosis of patients. It has also sent teams to locate the pilgrims who came from Iran and are living in different towns of province without reporting to the health authorities.

In the meantime, the traders have started taking mileage of the situation and are selling the masks at sky-rocketing prices.