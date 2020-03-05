Drone footage of Home of F1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 released

Hanoi: The Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC), Promoter of the Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020, has prepared a video tour of the Hanoi Circuit – the newest street track in F1 that will make its debut on the sport’s calendar on April 3.

“Stunning drone footage, shot earlier this week, will take you on flying tour of Vietnam’s first ever Formula 1 racetrack: the recently completed Hanoi Circuit,” VGPC said in the publicity stunt that could be watched on https://www.dropbox.com/sh/v4n4z8igl2l9nyf/AABaQO5Cqg_UwaCzDyum_OwFa?dl=0.

“The footage showcases the magnificent 23-Turn, 5.607km long Hanoi Circuit as well as the stunning Pit Building. The latter has been modelled after Hanoi’s Imperial Citadel of Thang Long and the Pavilion of the Constellation of Literature (the symbol of Hanoi) both of which represent this proud nation’s long history and strong cultural legacy,” it said.

The circuit, a hybrid design fusing a street circuit’s characteristics with a permanent track layout, is the first of its kind to be developed in partnership by Tilke Engineers and F1’s own Motorsports Division.

With the permanent constructions now in place, the promoter is currently focusing on the temporary structures around the circuit, including the Grandstands, media & medical centres, team hospitality tents, commentary booths and safety barriers, VGPC said.

Taking place on April 3-5, the inaugural Formula 1 race in Vietnam will see the pinnacle of motorsport debut in the South East Asian country for the third round of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

According to VGPC, it certainly “pose a stern examination of the drivers’ strength and skills, whilst providing fans with a weekend of non-stop, adrenaline-fuelled racing action.”

In addition to the F1 race, the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia and the Thailand Super Series – battle it out on-track.