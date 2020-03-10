28 killed, 65 injured as heavy rains lash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan

By Nasir Aijaz

TheAsiaN Representative

Islamabad: At least twenty-eight people, mostly children, have been killed so far and 65 others injured as heavy rains lashed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday.

The death toll has risen from 17 on Saturday to 28 on Monday due to the recent heavy spell of rainfall in the province bordering Afghanistan. According to the PDMA, deceased include 22 children and five women.

The sixty-five injured include 40 children, 12 women and 13 men. An estimated 282 houses across the province have been damaged due to the rain. Twenty-seven houses were completely destroyed while 255 were partially damaged.

On Saturday, the heavy rainfall had claimed the lives of 17 people and injured scores. The spell of rains and snowfall had subsided in the northern parts of Balochistan, while it continued to pour in parts of Punjab, KP and Azad Kashmir.

The Meteorological Department of Pakistan Monday predicted more heavy and widespread rains in upper and central parts of country on Wednesday to Friday.