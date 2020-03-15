Kyrgyzstan adopts new measures in fight against coronavirus

Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan is shutting educational institutions for three weeks as the country shows determination to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The decision to close the institutions will be implemented on March 16, the Security Council decided at its meeting, the press service of the Kyrgyz President reported.

President Sooronbay Jeenbekov chaired the meeting attended by the leaders of several state bodies and regional state administrations on Saturday, national news agency Kabar reported.

During previous meetings, the Council discussed preventing the entry of coronavirus and ensuring the economic security of the country.

Jeenbekov noted that all countries of the world placed public health as their top priority, despite economic losses from closed borders.

The president emphasized that the situation on the coronavirus is under his personal control and that the health of the population is a priority issue.

On Friday, the Ulema (religious scholars) Council agreed to ban temporarily mass cultural events, conferences, classes in mosques and religious institutions, shorten the time for Friday prayers and introduce a restriction on holding dawats (Islamic teachings).

According to the press service of the Muftiate, the Council also recommended that the sick and people with poor health not to attend mosques and urged people not to greet by hand and through hugs inside and outside the mosques.

The Ulemas also decided to have all the mosques disinfected.