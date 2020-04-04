South Korea to allocate Kyrgyzstan $50,000 to combat coronavirus

BISHKEK: Korea will allocate Kyrgyzstan $50,000 to combat coronavirus, the South Korean embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported.

“In connection with an increase in cases of coronavirus infection in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Korean Government, aware of the lack of medical equipment and the need to improve medical services to combat coronavirus in the Kyrgyz Republic, has decided to provide emergency assistance through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA),” the report said.

The funds will be used to purchase personal protective equipment – 600 disposable protective overalls, 1,000 disposable masks, 500 N95 respiratory masks, medical goggles, gloves, and gowns.

Kyrgyzstan on April 3 reported 130 COVID-19 cases. The first patient with a confirmed case of COVID-19 died on Thursday, the country’s national news agency Kabar reported.

Five citizens have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.