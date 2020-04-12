Turkmenistan dismisses COVID-19, celebrates health with great fanfare

ASHGABAT: With more than three billion people across the world, half of the globe population, are in lockdown as their countries fervently combat coronavirus (COVID-19), Turkmenistan is celebrating life in public with great fanfare, especially that it had not reported any infection.

As the world marked the World Health Day in eerily muted silence, the central Asian republic held “mass sports and health-improving events” in the sports complexes of the Olympic Village.

High-ranking officials, heads of ministries and industry departments, as well as public organizations took part in the events, the country’s news agency TDH reported.

The cycling rally in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat brought together 3,500 riders, neatly dressed for the occasion, and who pedaled their bikes in impressive harmony for 15 kilometers.

According to organizers, around 7,000 more riders took part in similar cycling events throughout the country.

Other events included exhibition performances by athletes, competitions and friendly matches in various sports, competitions in national sports games, and musical performances.

According to TDH, almost all stadiums, sports and fitness centers, open areas and gyms of educational institutions were involved in the massive celebration of World Health Day.

“Thousands of people started their day with morning exercise, musical performances, climbing, different sport competitions in parks and squares, on modern avenues and in sport schools, gyms of multifunctional sport complexes and cultural clubs, and in front of libraries, museums and organizations,” the news agency said.