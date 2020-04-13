Sunbathers ordered to wear facemasks in fight against coronavirus

Pardubice: Police officers in the Czech Republic have told nudists that they must abide by government regulations and wear facemasks even when they are sunbathing naked.

Officers in the Pardubice Region in the eastern part of the Czech historical region of Bohemia said they were called to a lake around Bohdaneč Spa where large crowds were taking advantage of the sun and relatively warm weather.

People alerted the police after they spotted sunbathers not wearing face masks in a public area as required by the state in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The officers told everyone that they should respect government regulations and that even if they are in places where they can be without clothes, they cannot be without face masks.

According to the Bohdaneč policemen, people were out in public places after temperatures climbed to 16 degrees Celsius.

“We understand that many people do not have a garden and want get some fresh air in the countryside, but we all want one thing and that is fully respecting the government regulations so that the restrictions can be gradually lifted,” the police said in a statement posted on its website.

“However, we will not achieve this before everyone has strictly followed the preventive restrictions.”