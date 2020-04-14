COVID-19: Over 5400 cases, 94 deaths reported in Pakistan

By Nasir Aijaz

TheAsiaN Representative

Islamabad: The number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases across Pakistan surged to 5415 while the death toll is 94, according to official data released on Monday noon.

The province-wise breakup of the total number of cases is: Sindh 1,452, Punjab 2,594, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 744, Balochistan 230, Islamabad Capital Territory 131, Gilgit-Baltistan 224 and Azad Jammu & Kashmir 40.

Of the 94 deaths so far officially reported, 34 were registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 31 in Sindh, 2 in Balochistan, 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 23 in Punjab and one in Islamabad Capital Territory.