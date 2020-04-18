Cambodia fully mobilized in fight against COVID-19

By Sopal Chai

Cambodia

PHNOM PENH: Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced the mobilization of all national means, forces, and resources to fight the global deadly virus.

Up to April 17, Cambodia has reported 122 COVID-19 cases, 87 recoveries and no deaths.

Taking serious action, Hun Sen’s government formed a special national committee chaired by the prime minister to deal with the crisis. For humanitarian acts and human morality, the premier urges the whole nation not to discriminate against anyone and any country struck by the virus. Respecting and cooperating with neighboring countries such as Thailand and Vietnam, Hun Sen’s government never closed the borders until the other countries did.

Staff and workers of most of the government’s ministries and institutions, national and international non-governmental organizations and private sector have recently started to work online from home.

The King’s ceremonies and affairs and the government’s events were cancelled and schools, karaoke parlors, night clubs and other public entertainment with huge gatherings were closed in order to minimize or stop the infection.

At the same time, the government transformed a former five-star hotel in the central of Phnom Penh into a health center for positive COVID-19 cases.

From national to sub-national levels, health checkups with blood test mechanism has been managed while hotlines have been set up for the public to call in case there is a COVID-19 suspicion.

In addition to economic issues following a 20% cut in the trade status Cambodia has under the European Union “Everything But Arms” (EBA) scheme and to the COVID-19, Hun Sen’s government has also to deal with fake news on COVID-19 made by social media users and with his political opponents living both in Cambodia and abroad.

However, Prime Minister Hun Sen, thanks to his strong commitment to the nation and in cooperation with the World Health Organization and others, has gained financial support from local tycoons and big and small business people for the fight against the virus.

China, demonstrating its robust friendship and humanitarian support to Cambodia, sent seven doctors with medical supplies to the Kingdom to help with treatment.

Cambodia’s Health Minister Dr. Mam Bunheng said that it is helpful and useful for Cambodia that China as a friend send the assistance to Cambodia at the right time to prevent the spread of the disease and help cure people who tested positive for COVID-19.

This is also part of China’s kind response after Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Beijing on March 5 while the virus was worst affecting Wuhan. Hun Sen is the first foreign leader to visit China during the virus outbreak.