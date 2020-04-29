Longing for coronavirus-free, ecotourism dream Ulleungdo

By Sang-ki Lee

Founder of Asia Journalists Association (AJA)

AsiaN CEO



ULLEUNGDO: As South Korea’s health officials continue their drive to stem completely the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and as the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday that the tally now stood at 10,752, with 244 deaths, one region does not seem to cause any trouble, remaining completely safe: the island of Ulleungdo.

Situated 120 kilometers off the eastern coast of South Korea, has a great reputation for its serene blue waters, picturesque mountain scenery, steep cliffs, pebble beaches, and awe-inspiring sunsets.

The island, the unique island that protects Korea’s East Sea, has an area of 72.9 square kilometers meters, a coastline of 64.43 kilometers and a population of 10,000.

Today, in addition to Ulleungdo’s natural beauty, South Koreans love it as the ideal model for a clean environment as 100 days after the outbreak of COVID-19 in South Korea, no one has been infected there until now.

Koreans believe that if there is not a single case on Ulleungdo, it is mainly thanks to the county residents, led by their governor, and their adherence to the preventive measures and to the minimization of the number of people who could enter or leave the island.

Since the island belongs to Gyeongsang Province, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in South Korea, the “no-patient no-death” on Ulleungdo becomes even more admirable.

The number of confirmed persons who were completely cured and left the quarantine in South Korea has increased by 90 on April 27 to reach 8,854. The cure rate is 82.4%. The average death rate is only 2.27%, which is lower than any other country.

The number of patients currently receiving isolation treatment has decreased by 77 from the previous day, bringing the total to 1,654.

Furthermore, 608,514 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far. The latest figures indicate that 588,559 have tested negative and 9,203 are undergoing treatment.

South Korea is expected to increase social activities such as traveling and the start of each school in May as COVID-19 is coming under control.

As the situation improves, Ulleungdo, a major tourism attraction in Korea, is expected visits by foreign as well as domestic tourists keen on discovering the island as well as Dokdo, the easternmost island of South Korea, 92 kilometers away.

Even though it does not boast major historical landmarks, Ulleungdo offers precious cultural and ecological assets and a harmony of nature and simple life. Thus, visitors have the opportunity to gain insights into a Korean island life and the tumakjip, traditional houses built with wood and soil and taste local specialties that include squid, dried greens and pumpkin bread.

Ulleungdo was attributed to the Silla dynasty by General Isabu in 512. At that time, it was called Usando (Usanguk) and was ruled by King Wuhei.

In modern times, more than 400,000 tourists visit the island annually, drawn by its many tourist attractions.

Ulleungdo is not connected by air and access is possible only by ferries. However, Governor Kim Byung-soo plans to launch air operations by building an airport. Once the airport is ready, probably by 2025, the flight from Seoul to the volcanic island will take one hour.

Governor Kim last year said there were plans to transform the island into a world-class ecotourism attraction.

Under the plan, the western region would become a history-themed tourist spot thanks to its historical and cultural importance, while the northern area, known for its outstanding natural landscape, would be a “healing” attraction.

Eastern Ulleung-eup, the center of the island’s economic and administrative affairs, will become the heart of tourist attractions.

I have an earnest desire to go to Ulleungdo where there is no coronavirus and where I can admire the natural beauty of the Korean peninsula .