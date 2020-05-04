Lee Gi Woo appointed AsiaN Chairman

SEOUL: Faithful to the motto “New Asia, New Dynamics”, AsiaN will this month have a new chairman – Lee Gi Woo.

Making the announcement, Lee Sang-Ki, publisher, founder of Asia Journalists Association (AJA) and AsiaN CEO, said that Lee Gi Woo has strong ties with the Asia Journalists Association.

“In 2005, when I was the president of the Journalists Association of Korea (JAK), he served as a bridge between reporters who attended the Overseas Koreans Forum hosted by the JAK and the then Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan, the most influential and representative of the ruling party,” he said.

“Mr. Lee will be working collaboratively with me both as a supervisor and colleague and he will also take the role of the senior vice president of AJA.”

Lee Gi Woo has had a rich career that saw him move from a Grade 9 civil servant to South Korea’s Vice-Minister of Education and the president of Incheon Jaeneung University.

In an autobiography book, “Lee Gi Woo’s Happy Challenge” that Sang-ki Lee describes as un-put-downable, Lee Gi Woo stresses from his experience as assistant clerk that rigid thinking is not helpful at all and that a positive change of mind is welcome to enhance capabilities, improve aptitudes and boost competencies.

The experiences narrated in his book prove it.

AsiaN, in its print and online versions, is the flagship of Asia Journalists Association that brings together a large number of experienced and dedicated men and women in the media in the world’s largest continent.

The richness and diversity of their background, the depth of their experiences and the quality of their views, work and contributions give the magazine and the site unique perspectives and profound insights that few others can match.