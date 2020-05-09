Self-sterilization gates placed at Grand Mosque entrances

Makkah: Advanced self-sterilization gates have been installed at the entrances of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The gates, used for sterilizing people with sanitizer spray, are equipped with thermal cameras that read temperatures of advancing people from six meters away and with a smart monitor that takes one second to display the temperatures of several people at the same time.

The gates are part of the precautionary measures that have been carried out since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said.

Earlier this month, similar cameras were put up in the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, around 400 kilometers north of Makkah. Both cities are visited by millions of Muslims everywhere to perform Umrah throughout the year and Haj during the pilgrimage season. Around seven million people performed Umrah last year and 2.5 million, including 1.8 million non-Saudis, went to Makkah for Haj.

Saudi authorities last month suspended Umrah as well as prayers at the holy sites in Makkah and Medina and at all mosques throughout the country as part of measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Muslims are expected to pray five times at a day.

“We are living through a difficult period in the history of the world, but we are fully aware that it will pass despite its cruelty, bitterness and difficulty,” King Salman said.

By the end of Thursday May 7, Saudi Arabia has detected 33,731 cases and reported 7,798 recoveries and 219 deaths.

Saudi Arabis is home to 34,280,000 people. More than 10 million are foreigners.