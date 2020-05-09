Kyrgyzstan marks 75th anniversary of World War II victory

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek has made a festive flower arrangement on the Victory Square of the city to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Bishkek Mayor’s Office reported that employees of the Bishkekzelenkhoz enterprise were behind the arrangement.

Employees planted flowers in the form of a red star, figures of the war years and 75, the office said, Kabar news agency reports

“We recreated the star from red salvia and to create the numbers, we planted a tegtes pontoon. In addition, we planted snapdragons, coleus, petunia, cineraria, zinnia, begonia, pelargonium and sedum in the form of national ornaments,” the report said.

Victorious Square, completed in 1984 and dedicated to the victory in World War II, features a statue of a woman waiting for her husband (in some narratives, a mother waiting for her son) to return home from the war. The monument also features three symbolic yurt struts curving above an eternal flame.