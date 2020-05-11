In a first for Saudi Arabia, virtual “Art of Isolation” exhibition launched

By Habib Toumi

RIYADH: Saudi artists now have the opportunity to display their artwork created during the kingdom’s lockdown on virtual platforms and allow visitors to enjoy exhibitions from the comfort of their homes.

“The Art of Isolation” virtual exhibition was launched on Saturday with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It features a realistic simulation of art galleries and allows the visitors to view the contents of the exhibition that features the work of amateurs, professionals and children and to move between its galleries.

Galleries include “isolation portraits”, “digital isolation”, “isolation of an artist”, “abstract isolation”, and “isolation of professionalism.

Visitors click and drag to rotate the camera, using up and down keys to move forward and back. They click on the artwork or on the floor to be taken directly to the piece.

The virtual exhibition is an initiative from the Squares Group in a partnership with Saudi Telecom Co., to encourage Saudi artists to share work created during the Kingdom’s coronavirus lockdown and put them on display for the public in a virtual space that simulates the conditions of a real exhibition, SPA said.

The exhibition investing in virtual reality technology to provide a complete digital experience for visitors at home is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said it aims to encourage innovation in the cultural field and to enhance the virtual presence of cultural events during the quarantine period.

“The Art of Isolation” can be viewed on https://ozla.art