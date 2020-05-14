Kuwait reports 991 Coronavirus infections, quarantines 128 residential buildings

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti health authorities said the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed the lives of 10 people on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 75.

In his daily coronavirus update, Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad said that 991 people have tested positive for the highly contagious virus, increasing the overall number of infections in the country to 10,277.

He pointed out that 158 patients were in intensive care, including 74 in critical condition, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The ministry earlier said 194 patients recovered, bringing the total to 3,101 recoveries.

Kuwait also announced that 128 residential buildings were placed under quarantine due to the spread of the coronavirus and that 15 cooperative societies (supermarkets) are under inspection.

Kuwait had imposed a lockdown to stem the ominous spread of the virus. The two thirds of its total population of 4.4 millions are foreigners, mainly unskilled workers in the service and construction sectors.