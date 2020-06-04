On Children’s Day, Kyrgyzstan president hosts children, offers them laptops

BISHKEK: Orphans were offered laptops from Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov when he hosted them as his country marked International Children’s Day.

According to his press service, Jeenbekov met Buburakhima Absatar kyzy, 15, Diana Amankozhoyeva, 11, Aktan Jumabekov, 12, Yimanbai Kushtarbekov, 12, and Erbol Mansurov, 13, were advised by the president to master modern digital skills, but without dismissing reading books.

The talks between Jeenbekov and the children covered several issues and they asked him various questions and shared with him their plans and their hopes for future careers.

Jeenbekov talked about his work and his family members and spoke about the state policy to protect and support children, about the digitalization of the country, Kabar news agency reported.

The children took a walk with the President in the Ala Archa state residence and he informed them about the places where state events and official meetings are held.

One of the young guests, Aktan Jumabekov, talked about pottery classes and offered the president a piggy bank in the form of snow leopard that he had made.

In December last year, Jeenbekov had suggested to the author of the Meerim TV project that helps children who have lost their parents by covering their stories and finding people who are ready to assist them, to meet with some participants.