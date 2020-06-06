Tunisia to deploy drones to detect high fevers in public places

By Habib Toumi



TUNIS: Tunisia is moving ahead with a plan to use drone technology that can detect fevers as a tool in the fight against the coronavirus.

The four drones will be displayed on Monday in different areas of the capital Tunis and health professionals will be monitoring the screens displaying the body temperatures.

The drones are equipped with speakers that will alert people with high fevers and will also send out awareness message as part of the North African country’s proactive public safety practices.

Tunisia has been among the countries that have leveraged technology in the massive fight against the coronavirus.

In late March, a police robot was deployed to patrol areas of Tunis to ensure that people are complying with the coronavirus lockdown that required everyone to stay home and not to venture out unless in cases of emergency.

Whenever the robot saw anyone walking in the empty streets, it approached them and asked to explain why they were out. If the explanation, heard by the officers controlling the robot, was not plausible, the “suspect” is asked to hold their IDs in front of the robot’s camera so that they are checked by the control room.

In May, health professionals deployed a robot in a hospital in a suburb of Tunis dedicated to treating coronavirus victims in order to reduce contact between staff and patients.

A screen mounted at the top of the robot enabled audiovisual communication between medics and patients and at times when a virtual visit is arranged between patients and their families.

Tunisia has had a successful story in dealing with the coronavirus, registering up to June 5 only 1,087 cases, 969 recoveries and 49 deaths.