AJA appoints Peter Jaegeul Song Head of Foreign Cooperation Department

SEOUL: Asia Journalists Association (AJA) has appointed journalist Peter Jaegeul Song of The Asia N as the head of the Foreign Cooperation Department.

He majored media sociology at Gold Smith College, University of London, England (2008- 2011) and graduated with a Master’s degree from Cardiff University. His master’s thesis was ‘The Gwangju Democratization Movement and the Role of International News Flows’.

Peter worked as journalist with Oh My News (2010~2011), researcher at Seoul Social Economy Center (2013-2014) and researcher at Seoul Institute (2017-2018).

His role as Head of Foreign Cooperation includes encouraging communication between local and international members, reinforcing communication with media organizations inside and outside the country and investigating foreign press trends.

“I’m planning to concentrate on exchange and cooperation with international organizations and global NGOs including, the UN,” he said following his appointment on Tuesday.