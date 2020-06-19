Kazakhstan’s first president tests positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN: Kazakhstan’s First President Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has self-isolated after his latest coronavirus test returned positive.

“Unfortunately, Elbasy’s latest test for the coronavirus infection has returned positive. There is no reasons to panic. Nursultan Nazarbayev will continue to carry out his duties remotely while in isolation,” the press service statement said, national news agency Kazinform reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev were among leaders who sent Nazarbayev cables wishing him recovery.

According to the agency, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has reached 16,351.

It added that 10,139 people have recovered and that 105 people died from the pandemic.

Nazarbayev was president of Kazakhstan from April 24, 1990 until his resignation on March 19, 2019.