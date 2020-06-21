Vietnam, Japan agree on gradual easing of travel restrictions

HANOI: Vietnam and Japan have agreed to gradually ease travel restrictions between the two countries, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The two governments have worked closely together in COVID-19 prevention and control, the ministry said.

Vietnam and Japan spoke highly of each other’s efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Vietnam praised the significant outcomes of Japanese efforts to curb the spread of the disease while Japan lauded the Vietnamese Government’s success in COVID-19 prevention and control, particularly after no new community infections has been reported for the last two months.

According to VNA, both governments have a shared view on the importance of bolstering their extensive strategic partnership in all fields.

Such cooperation should be strengthened in a way that ensures effective COVID-19 prevention and control, so as not to cause the virus to spread and to fully comply with regulations in each country, the agency said.

However, no date for the resumption of the travel between the two countries has been announced

Vietnam has until June 19 reported 342 cases, 325 recoveries and no deaths while Japan has 17,668 cases, 15,930 recoveries and 935 deaths.

In Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Friday that Vietnam is one of four countries that Japan has been discussing resuming mutual visits in phases.

The other countries with which Japan is seeking similar arrangements are Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.