AJA holds first Zoom meeting

SEOUL: Asian Journalists Association (AJA) held on July 9 its first Zoom meeting since COVID-19 caused it to put all in person meetings on hold.

Due to travel bans across the globe, the association members have been using emails and messages on media platforms to continue their communication.

A general assembly and an annual forum scheduled for the first half of 2020 had to be delayed until the conditions were appropriate for holding them.

The agenda-free meeting was an opportunity for the members to assess the possibility of holding consultations and reunions regularly through Zoom and to discuss the latest developments.

Sang-ki Lee, AJA Founder, requested a weekly meeting to continue the association’s steady communication.

“We had a great Zoom meeting. So nice to see you and talk with you.” Seok-Jae Kang, from Korea, said.

Ashraf Aboul-Yazid, AJA President, said the next meeting will have an agenda and will discuss ideas and views submitted by members.

Eddy Suprapto, from Indonesia, sang one of his lovely tunes upon a request from the participants at the session.

Malaysia’s Nasir Yousoff appreciated the “good conversation” on Zoom.

“I am very happy to see all of you,” he said.

Bilal said the meeting was great. “Thank you all for your participation,” he said from Paris where he is currently working.

Habib Toumi, Bahrain, announced that the next Zoom meeting would be held on Saturday July 18.

