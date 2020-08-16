World Journalists Conference 2020 to address virus of fake news, COVID-19 measures, peace policy in Korean Peninsula

SEOUL: The World Journalists Conference 2020, an annual media event organized by the Journalists Association of Korea (JAK), will be held online on September 14-16.

“In light of the COVID-19 outbreak early this year, the Journalists Association of Korea (JAK) has postponed the World Journalists Conference, which normally takes place in spring with journalists from all around the world in attendance, to autumn,” JAK president Kim Dong Hoon has said.

“However, as the virus continues to spread worldwide, the event will be held online. The World Journalists Conference is an annual event that invites overseas journalists to Korea to discuss the role of the media in contributing to the development of journalism and maintaining peace both in Korea and the world.”

The event also provides a networking platform for journalists while introducing them to Korean natural heritages as well as to the lifestyles of Koreans, the peacekeepers, he added.

Three themes will be on the agenda of the conference next month, Kim Dong Hoon said.

“The conference will discuss in depth examples of fake news in different countries and what measures thy took to counter this global problem, as well as the future of journalism. In the session, we will discuss how we can improve the validity and reliability of the media,” he said.

“The second issue will cover global responses to COVID-19 and disease control methods. It will identify the roles that the media can assume in putting an end to the pandemic across the world by highlighting Korea’s effective disease control system and by examining other cases.”

The third issue will be devoted to discussing the 70th anniversary of the Korean War and peace policy in the Korean Peninsula.”

“In commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, a panel discussion will be held with various experts to discuss the ways we can improve relations between North Korea and South Korea and eventually achieve peace not only in Korea but also in the world,” Kim Dong Hoon said.

Each session will feature 10 local and international speakers who will deliver speeches related to the theme. A question and answer session will also be conducted for all speakers to answer queries, highlight points and ensure successful communication.

“This event will be a meaningful opportunity to share knowledge and network with other journalists from all around.” The JAK President said.

“The three-day gathering, although short in time, does offer a valuable opportunity to contribute to the development of journalism, acquire a better understanding of Korea, and reinforce networks with other journalists,” he said.

Since its launch in 2013, this year’s event is the eighth World Journalists Conference. The Journalists Association of Korea, established in 1964, has more than 10,000 members from hundreds of media companies.

In 2019, more than 70 journalists from 50 countries took part in the week-long conference.

The Journalists Association of Korea has celebrated its 56th anniversary with a pledge to build further on the achievements accomplished over more than five decades by its founders and members.