UNA media forum emphasizes harmony among religions, cultures

By Nurzhan Kasmalieva

BISHKEK: Peaceful co-existence of religions and cultures is a requisite in the fight against extremism and clashes between cultures and civilizations, the secretary general of the World Muslim League (WML) has said.

Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al Issa emphasized the importance of strengthening the fight against religious radicalism and extremism during a virtual media forum to discuss coexistence and harmony among followers of religions and cultures.

The forum organized by the Union of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) News Agencies (UNA) was held in the presence of representatives of the Union’s member national news agencies and OIC senior officials as well as ministers and stakeholders from the Islamic world. More than 100 participants joined the videoconference from different parts of the world.

In his “Ways of consolidating coexistence and harmony among followers of religions and cultures in light of COVID-19 pandemic” lecture, Dr Al Issa talked about coexistence among followers of religions and cultures during the pandemic. He also highlighted the MWL’s efforts to support and consolidate dialogue and coexistence, in addition to improving the stereotypes against Islam and Muslims.

Answering the question on cooperation between followers of religions, the Muslim World League Secretary General highlighted the importance of close cooperation to reach an effective dialogue and fruitful and tangible results on the ground.

“We have cooperation agreements with all non-Islamic religious institutions. There are agreements with the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue, Orthodox churches as well as memoranda of understanding with Protestant churches and independent Jewish institutions. We work with all of them to achieve the common goal of peaceful coexistence, positive cooperation, and the promotion of harmony between followers of religions. This extends to the civilizational and cultural alliance to reach real solutions to problems and conflicts, which is a desired goal, and we have taken concrete steps and our aspiration for success remains great,” he said.

This is the second online videoconference of a series of media forums organized by UNA. The First Media Forum of the Union of OIC News Agencies entitled “The Role and News Agencies in Supporting Efforts to Confront Coronavirus Pandemic” was held on May 16, 2020.