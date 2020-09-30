Kuwait emir passes away at 91

By Habib Toumi

KUWAIT: The Emir of Kuwait Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah has passed away, the Kuwaiti Emir Diwan (Court) has announced.

“With great sadness and sorrow, the Emiri Diwan mourns the passing of His Highness, the late Emir of Kuwait Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah,” a statement from the Emiri Diwan said.

The statement offered condolences to the people of Kuwait, Arab and Islamic nations and the world.

Shaikh Sabah was the 15th ruler in Al Sabah dynasty that dates to 1752. He was sworn in as ruler on January 29, 2006.

He was the fifth emir since Kuwait gained independence from Britain in 1961. He served as foreign minister from 1963 until 2003.

in 2014, former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon cited Shaikh Sabah as a humanitarian leader globally and presented him with a Humanitarian Award.

“It gives me great pleasure and honor to be here today to recognize the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait,” Ban said. “This is a great humanitarian day. We are sitting together with a great humanitarian leader of our world.”

In August 2017, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed gratitude for Kuwait’s leadership in humanitarian action, as well as the “dialogue … and promotion of understanding Kuwait has shown in relation to all conflicts in the region.”