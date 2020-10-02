Online festival to highlight Korean cultural heritage, modern trends

SEOUL: The inaugural Korean culture festival is set to give people from all over the world chances to enjoy Korean cultural heritage, tourism and modern trends.

The first edition of the 2020 K-Culture Festival will be held online on October 10 – November 11, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.

Led by the ministry and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE), the event is designed to promote the global expansion of the Korean wave, or “hallyu,” and help K-pop fans experience Korean cultural and artistic traditions, YONHAP News Agency reported.

Super Junior-K.R.Y. a sub-group of boy band Super Junior, and girl group Red Velvet will participate in promotional events and concerts as honorary ambassadors for the festival.

The “INK Festival” will open the K-Culture Festival, featuring K-pop concerts and introductions of food and tourist attractions of Incheon, the western port city and the country’s main gateway.

For the online travel program, video clips in which Korean stars show cultural heritage of Mokpo, Jeonju, Gangneung and Andong will be uploaded every day on YouTube.

K-pop concerts to be held in the four cities will be streamed online through the festival’s official website, www.kculturefestival.kr, and SBS’ YouTube channel every Sunday from November 11 to November 29.