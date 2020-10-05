Parliamentary elections underway in Kyrgyzstan amid strict anti-COVID measures

By Nurzhan Kasmalieva

Reporter, Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK: Parliamentary elections got underway on Sunday in Kyrgyzstan amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixteen political parties are competing for the 120 seats for the new quinquennial term.

A total of 2,474 polling stations have been opened throughout the country at 8 a.m. local time and will remain open until 8 p.m. local time.

According to data by the Central Election Commission (CEC), 3,523,532 people were registered to participate in the voting and another 32,602 voters living abroad can cast ballots in 45 polling stations opened around the world.

In addition, more than 24,000 people had voted early. Some people voted from home, as they were unable to go to polling stations.

Present are 277 international observers from 43 countries, representing 33 organizations, 77 civil society organizations and 16 political parties to monitor the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan.

In general, observers have praised the elections held in Kyrgyzstan and have highly appreciated the voting process.

Members of the CIS Observer Mission stressed that the Central Election Commission of the country together with other government bodies, have done a great job in all areas. The observers also highlighted the activity of voters.

“Kyrgyz people show high civic activity in the parliamentary elections,” the observers said.

Observers of the Common Case public fund reported a peaceful start of the elections, with minor violations.

Meanwhile, the CEC received 48 complaints on various violations. CEC member Tynchtykbek Shainazarov said that the complaints are of various kinds and are not systematic and law enforcement agencies will conduct an inspection on the facts.

The parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan are held according to a specific algorithm developed by the Ministry of Health and the country’s Central Election Commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the algorithm, all sanitary and epidemiological standards will be observed – all members of election commissions and voters are provided with personal protective equipment, and a social distance of 1.5-2 meters is observed both outside and inside the voting premises.