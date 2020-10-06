Kazakhstan requires COVID-19 test results from all passengers upon arrival

NUR SULTAN: All foreigners arriving into Kazakhstan will be required to show the negative result of a PCR test starting October 6, the Central Asian country chief state health officer has said.

“Starting from October 6, foreign citizens coming from abroad without a PCR test will be banned from entering Kazakhstan,” Sadvakas Baigabulov was quoted as saying.

The period between the time the test was taken and the time of the arrival should not exceed 72 hours, he stressed.

No country is exempted from the entry ban and mandatory PCR testing that will be required at all air, maritime and terrestrial entry points.

The PCR requirements also apply for Kazakhstan citizens arriving home, but they will be allowed into the country and taken to special quarantine centers where they will have the COVID-19 test and be kept for 48 hours.