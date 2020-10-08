New AsiaN editorial team: Making the magazine a force for vibrancy, excellence

SEOUL: South Korea’s world famous “mukbang” as well as viewspapers, democracy and pluralism were among the wide range of exciting topics to be covered suggested by the new editorial team of AsiaN as it held its first meeting.

Other topics suggested by the committee, formed last month, include governance, social media platforms, Big Brother, niche markets, Asian spirituality, dynamic Asia, digital currency and democracy crisis.

The blend of traditional themes and the latest online trends and the combination of political, religious and social topics reflect the vibrancy of the AsiaN committee and the open mindset of its members regarding all issues affecting, inspiring and shaping people’s lives in 2020 and beyond.

They also mirror the commitment and determination of Asia N to consolidate its identity and strengthen its outreach.

The multi-lingual AsiaN has published and posted online articles, reports, opinions, editorial and features by journalists who have been with the Asian Journalists Association (AJA) from countries in Asia as well as in other regions.

They all support freedom of speech and a better future for journalism and the media under the slogan “One Line of Truth through Sweat and Blood’.

AsiaN has been open to all points of view regarding a wide host of issues, in line with its commitment to supporting freedom of expression and opinion.

AsiaN founder and publisher, former president of the Journalists Association of Korea and first president of AJA Sang-ki Lee has often expressed confidence that Asian journalists can, through working together, overcome formidable challenges and succeed in their arduous journeys.

“I hope the Asian Journalists Association members will work together to create a new world that is brought by the Coronavirus era,” Sang-ki said following the inaugural AsiaN meeting of the new editorial team.

The editorial committee comprises Ahn Gyu-ri, professor at Seoul National University, Hong Ik-hee, former director of KOTRA, Israel and Currency Expert, Kim Chang-beom, former ambassador to Indonesia, Hong Deok-hwa, Yeonhap News reporter, Kim Yong-gil, Dong-A Ilbo reporter, Yoo Hee-joon, Sbs reporter, Lee Jung-woo, Hankyore Photographer, Senior Officer, publisher, Shim Hyung-chul, teacher at High School Chinese Department, Lee Jin-sook, head of MBC Press, Middle East specialist reporter, Lee Chung-jin, reporter of the Kyunghyang Shinmun, Choi Young-jin, Meteorological Administration team leader, Lim Woong-kyun, vocalist, professor of Han Ye-jong, and Kim Hee-bong, director of education engineering, Human Resources Development Institute of Hyundai Motor.