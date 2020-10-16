Kyrgyzstan President resigns on anniversary of assuming power

BISHKEK: President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has resigned, saying he did not want to be remembered in the history of Kyrgyzstan as the President who shed blood and shot at his own citizens.

As the unrest linked to the announced results of the parliamentary elections on October 4 has not abated and the social and political situation in the country remained tense despite the appointment of a new government, Jeenbekov said he was stepping down three years to the day after he became the Central Asian nation president.

.In an address to the nation, Jeenbekov said even though the composition of the Government was approved, decrees on relevant appointments were signed, the aggression is not subsiding and the demand for his immediate resignation continues.

“The current situation is close to a two-sided conflict, one side, the protesters and on the other, law enforcement agencies. Soldiers and law enforcement bodies are obliged to use weapons to protect the State Residence. In this case, blood will spill, it is inevitable. I urge both sides not to give in to provocations,” he said, his press office said.

“For me, peace in Kyrgyzstan, the integrity of the country, the unity of our people and the calm in our society are above all else. There is nothing dearer to me than the life of each of my compatriots. Therefore, I decided to resign.”

Jeenbekov called on the new Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov and other politicians to take their supporters out of the capital and allow the return peaceful life to the capital Bishkek and its residents.

“No power is worth the integrity of our country and consent in society. May there be peace and tranquility on our land,” he said.

The political crisis erupted on October 5 when hours after the early results of the parliamentary elections were announced, political parties that failed to reach the parliament organized protests demanding to annul the polls.

The participants of the protest action seized the Parliament building and other strategic objects, released former officials, including current PM Zhaparov, from jail.

In the ensuing clashes, one man, 19, was killed and more than 1,000 were injured.

The country’s prime minister and parliament Speaker resigned.

On October 6, the Central Election Commission annulled the results of the elections.

The parliament approved the candidature of Zhaparov, a former lawmaker, and Jeenbekov signed a decree appointing him prime minister.

In the evening, Jeenbekov said he was ready to step down for the sake of the country.

The new parliament must officially approve the president’s resignation, and according to reports in Bishkek, the legislative body will meet on Friday to discuss it.

Jeenbekov is the third president to be unseated by unrest in Kyrgyzstan since the landlocked republic of 6.5 million people gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.