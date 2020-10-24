Google rescues famous player from being left out

MILAN: What will you do if you are a famous person walking to an event, but the guard at the gate does not allow you in because you have no identity document?

On Wednesday, Germany’s Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram found himself in that unusual situation when he arrived at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, for a media session ahead of their Champions League opener against Inter Milan.

As the guard did not recognize him and did not allow him in, Marcus took out his phone and googled his name to prove who he was.

The image shared by Borussia Monchengladbach showed the 23-year-old Marcus lowering his mask so that the guard could easily compare him to the images on Google and allow him in.