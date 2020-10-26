Brunei mourns death of Sultan’s son

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Prince Abdul Azim, the son of the Sultan of Brunei was buried hours after he died in keeping with the Islamic tradition of not delaying funerals. He was 38.

The country’s state broadcaster Radio Television Brunei announced his death on Saturday.

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah’s son, Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim, passed away at 10.08 am. The funeral will take place during Asr (afternoon) prayers, the official announcement said, without stating the cause of his death.

Abdul Azim was the second oldest son of the Sultan and the fourth in line to succeed the throne of Brunei.

A seven-day mourning period across Brunei was announced.

Born on July 29, 1982, Abdul Azim received his early education at International School Brunei and went for further studies at the Raffles Institution, Singapore, and subsequently studied at Oxford Brookes University, United Kingdom, Borneo Bulletin reported.

He was known as a virtuous person who was active in various charities such as arts, youth and welfare, especially in helping persons with different disabilities and autism, it added.