Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: Police

SEOUL: Popular female comedian Park Ji-sun was found dead alongside her mother at her home in Seoul, police said.

Police discovered them lying dead at around 1:44 p.m. after getting a report from her father that he could not contact both of them.

Park was reportedly under treatment for an unspecified illness and had been living with her mother.

While the exact cause of her death is still unknown, police suspect the 35-year-old might have taken her own life with her mother.

Hailing from Incheon, a port city west of Seoul, Park was considered a versatile comedian who deftly emceed K-pop showcases and press calls for television programs.

Following a brief acting stint, the Korea University alumni debuted as a comedian in 2007 after passing an audition at broadcaster KBS. She proved to be a major rookie, sweeping an award for new comedians in her first year of debut.

Park won several other awards later in her career, cementing her reputation as a talented and popular female comedian in South Korea.

YONHAP