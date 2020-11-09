Japan Crown Prince Fumihito formally declared first in line to throne

TOKYO: Crown Prince Fumihito was on Sunday formally declared first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne at a ceremony that had been postponed for seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emperor Naruhito, dressed in a traditional dark orange robe, proclaimed his younger brother as crown prince to the people of Japan and the world in the “Rikkoshi Senmei no gi” ceremony held in the morning at the Matsu no Ma stateroom of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Kyodo News reported.

The ceremony lasted around 15 minutes and was attended by adult members of the imperial family and 46 guests, most of whom wore face masks as a measure against the coronavirus. The number of guests who normally include government officials, heads of local municipalities and foreign dignitaries, was significantly reduced from the 350 expected before the virus outbreak.

“I will carry out my duties by deeply acknowledging my responsibilities as crown prince,” the 54-year-old prince, dressed in an orange robe, said, in front of the emperor and Empress Masako.

According to Kyodo News, the ceremony, held as a state occasion, was part of the “Rikkoshi no rei,” which concludes a series of imperial succession rituals following the abdication in April last year of former Emperor Akihito, 86, the father of both the emperor and the crown prince and the first Japanese monarch to step down in over 200 years.

The crown prince was joined by his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, 54, dressed in traditional court attire of kimono and “hakama” skirt, in the rite.

Crown Prince Fumihito later inherited an imperial sword passed down by crown princes as a symbol of status at the palace’s Ho-o no Ma room.

Crown Prince Fumihito is known as one of the outspoken members of the imperial family, often expressing his views on how the family should stand in modern times. The father of three is also known for his interest in animals, researching the domestication of chickens, among other topics.

Recently, the crown prince has stayed in his residence as much as possible and has performed his duties online amid the pandemic. He has also received online briefings on the virus with his family.

Japan’s 1947 Imperial House Law states that only males in the paternal line can ascend the throne, leaving only three heirs – Crown Prince Fumihito, his 14-year-old son Prince Hisahito and the emperor’s uncle Prince Hitachi, 84.