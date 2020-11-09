History in the making: UN Secretary-General welcomes launch of Asia-N, highlights its plurality of views

SEOUL: Nine years ago, then Secretary General of the United Nations Ban-ki Moon welcomed the launch of the Asia-N, the magazine and online news site of the Asia Journalists Association (AJA), as a new commitment to upholding the highest standards of journalism and giving voice to a plurality of views in a world beset by an increasingly complex set of realities.

“Our collective challenge is to forge a common agenda that can help ensure a world of sustainable peace, prosperity, freedom and justice for all,” he wrote in his congratulatory message for the launch of Asia-N.

“Congratulations on the launch of Asia-N as the region’s first online media covering all of Asia,” Ban said in a congratulatory message dated November 11, 2011, coinciding with the launch of magazine.

The following is the UN Secretary-General’s message to the Asia Journalists Association on the launch of Asia-N:

“It gives me great pleasure to convey greetings to the Asia Journalists Association in the launch of Asia-N.

This new online news service begins work at a time when Asia has emerged as one of the new leaders of the global economy. The region’s prosperity and investment around the world continue to lift millions of people out of poverty.

Indeed, the world’s progress to date in meeting the Millennium Development Goals owes much to what is happening in the diverse and dynamic countries of Asia.

Of course, Asia-N also enters a world facing an increasingly complex set of realities, from joblessness to the increasing dangers of climate change. Our collective challenge is to forge a common agenda that can help ensure a world of sustainable peace, prosperity, freedom and justice for all.

Media plays a crucial role. When governments repress their people and shield themselves from scrutiny, press freedom is a powerful vehicle for exposing misdeeds and upholding public trust. When people face discrimination and marginalization, access to media can raise awareness of their plight. And in an era of pressing global challenges, the free exchange of information and ideas through the media can connect people and countries in networks of common cause.

I welcome the intent of Asia-N to provide accurate and timely news coverage not openly of Asia, but also of the United Nations and its global mission. An Asia-N that upholds the highest standards of journalism and gives voice to a plurality of views can make a valuable contribution. Please accept my best wishes for success.

