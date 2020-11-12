Bahrain’s Prime Minister dies at 84

By Habib Toumi



MANAMA: Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa died on Wednesday morning, the Royal Court announced.

Prince Khalifa passed away at Mayo Clinic in the United States, the court added.

He will be buried after his body is flown back to Bahrain and the funeral will be limited to few relatives.

An official mourning of one week during which flags will be flown at half-mast was declared and public entities will remain closed for three days.

Prince Khalifa who was born on November 24, 1935, was appointed prime minister in August 1971 when the island nation became independent from Britain.

His public life that spanned more than 67 years started when he held the post of assistant in the office of the country’s ruler in March 1953.

Prince Khalifa is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter.