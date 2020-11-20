Asia N ninth anniversary: “Hope Asia N becomes a bridge that connects Asia and the world”

SEOUL: 37 people including members of Asia Journalist Association from all over Asia have sent a congratulatory video on the occasion of 9th anniversary of the founding of <Asia N> on 11th of November, 2020.

Journalists from different Asian countries delivered messages including “I think nine years of <Asia N> is a long and difficult path, which requires courage and dedication” and “I hope Asia N becomes a medium that connects Asia and the world.”.

Below are the main messages from journalists of each region in Asia.

ASEAN

-Nasir Yusoff, Editor at Large at Malaysia News Agency Bernama “hope Asia N becomes a bridge that connects Asian countries and make a peaceful world where people from different cultures and ethnicity can live”

-Nezar Patria, Former Chief Editor of Indonesia Jakarta Post “A signpost towards correct journalism of Asian press”

Southwest Asia

-Neelima Mathur, India Correspondent of Asia N “a passage that delivers the voice of Asians to the whole world”

-Gunjeet Sra, Publisher of India Sbcltr “In time of freedom of press falling, supporting journalists to be able to voice is a significant contribution”

Central Asia

-Nurzhan Kasmalieva, Editor at Large of the International Department of Kyrgyzstan Kabar News Agency “ prestigious media that publishes interesting topics of all parts of Asia in a number of languages”

The Middle East

-Ashraf Aboul Yazid Dali, President of Asia Journalist Association, Chief Editor of Asia N Arabic Edition “Crossing the Media Silk Road of cultural·political·social·economic sectors together”

-Pooneh Nedai, Publisher of Iran Shokaran Magazine, Vice President of Asia Journalist Association “The fruit of Asia Journalist Association, Asia N, is walking the path of a pioneer”

ASEAN

-Ivan Lim: Honorary President of Asia Journalist Association, Former Editor at Large of The Straits Times of Singapore

-Eddy Suprapto: Director of Sagar News of Indonesia, Senior Vice President of Asia Journalist Association

-Norila Daud: Chief Editor of World News of Malaysia, Vice President of Asia Journalist Association, Former President of CAJ

-Rosaline Ferrer-Gargenera: Philippines On Target Media Concept Journalist

-Chhay Sophal: Cambodia News Online Director

-Nasir Yusoff: Editor at Large at Malaysia News Agency Bernama

-Nezar Patria: Former Chief Editor of Indonesia Jakarta Post

-Lan Phong: Journalist of Vietnam Dan Tri

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ca9BYPwHE7A&feature=emb_title

Southwest Asia

-Nasir Ahmed Memon Aijaz: Chief Editor of Pakistan Sindh Kuriet

-Leo Nirosha Darshan: The Managing Editor of Sri Lanka Express Newspaper

-Neelima Mathur: India Correspondent of Asia N

-Gunjeet Sra: Publisher of India Sbcltr

-Rahul Aijaz: Pakistan Filmmaker and a Writer

Southwest Asia : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3F43uQoUZQ&feature=emb_title

Central Asia

-Chuluunbaataar Dolgor: Vice President of Asia Journalist Association, Former Chief Editor of Mongolia Ulaanbaatar Times

-Kuban Abdyman: Director of Kyrgyzstan Kabar News Agency

-Nurzhan Kasmalieva: Editor at Large of the International Department of Kyrgyzstan Kabar News Agency

-Khatuna Chapichadze: Associate Professor of Georgia Institute of Technology

Video: Central Asia : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AV38HmxSM0&feature=emb_title

The Middle East

-Ashraf Aboul Yazid Dali: President of Asia Journalist Association, Chief Editor of Asia N Arabic Edition

-Galal Nassar: Former Chief Editor of Egypt Al Ahlam

-Azza Aboul Ezz: Writer and a Critique of Egypt

-Abdul Wahab Abdul Mohsen: Artist

-Kalid Suleiman: Tunisia Correspondent of Asia N

-Fatema Al Zahraa Hassan: Egypt Hassan TV writer and a director

-Pooneh Nedai: Publisher of Iran Shokaran Magazine, Vice President of Asia Journalist Association

-Habib Toumi: Editor at Large of Bahrain News Agency, Chief Editor of Asia N English Edition

-Rasha Abdellah: Professor of Psychology Major at UAE Ajman University of Science and Technology

-Ghina Mahmoud Halik: Journalist of Lebanon Laha Magazine

-Ali Motaghian: Representative of Iran ISNA

-Radwa Khattab : Egypt Correspondent of Asia N

Video: Middle East : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NmfEoSTaW8&feature=emb_title

Asia-Pacific · Europe

-Lisa Witter: Former Foreign Cooperation Team Leader of Asia Journalist Association, Former Journalist of Asia N

-Hassan Humeida: Professor of Kiel University in Germany

-Alpago Sinasi: Former Chief Editor of Asia N, Broadcaster

-Nam Ju Kim: Chief Editor of Seoul National University Alumni Association Magazine

-Hyung Sun Lee: Former Journalist of Wonju Munhwa Broadcasting Corp.

-Ha Ryoung Lee: Team Lear of Future Design of Asia Journalist Association

Video: Asia-Pacific : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYa_H1UcdkY&feature=emb_title