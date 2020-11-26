The importance of overcoming COVID-19 anxiety

Dr. Rasha Abdelrahman,

Head of psychology Department,

Ajman University -UAE

AJMAN: Doubtless, COVID-19 pandemic is considered a global health emergency, the unpredictable, fast-spreading cause of multiple serious socioeconomic and psychological impacts.

Researches and media reports have pointed to the universal anxiety and distress. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) has underlined the seriousness of the current situation on the mental health of the local population, and emphasized the importance of providing psychological and social support.

Many people around the world felt anxious about going outside, away from the safety of their homes, after the lockdown, and returning back to their normal lives. They are now more anxious about the second wave of COVID-19.

Although feeling afraid is normal during pandemics. being overly afraid of the coronavirus can have serious implications. People might avoid seeking medical care, isolate themselves from others unnecessarily, or be debilitated with fear.

However, if you’re anxious, be sure you’re not alone. Our survey of more than 1,200 adults in United Arab Emirates during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic found that half of the sample were very worried about contracting the virus, and worried about losing their loved ones.

But what you can do if your fears of coronavirus are out of control?

Don’t stay alone or away from others; stay in connect with family and friends, but make sure that you follow the restrictions of safety; and if you couldn’t meet, keep in touch by phone and social media.

Helping someone else can benefit you as well as them, so try to be more understanding of other people’s concerns, worries or behaviors at this time.

Our physical health affects our feeling. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, drink enough water and exercise frequently. keep caring about yourself because it can be easy to fall into unhealthy patterns of behavior that end up making you feel worse.

Try to focus on the things you can control, such as your behavior, whom you speak with, and where and how often you get information. It’s fine to accept that some things are outside of your control, but not if constant thoughts about coronavirus are making you feel anxious or overwhelmed.

Feeling worried, anxious or low might stop us doing things we usually enjoy. Focusing on your favorite hobby, relaxing or connecting with others can help with anxious thoughts and feelings.

Focusing on the present, rather than worrying about the future, can help with difficult emotions and improve our wellbeing.

Good sleep makes a big difference to how we feel mentally and physically, so it’s important to get enough of it. Try to maintain regular sleeping patterns and keep up good sleep hygiene practices – like avoiding screens before bed, cutting back on caffeine and creating a restful environment.